

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German meal kit company HelloFresh SE (HLFFF, HFG.F) reported that its adjusted EBITDA or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization for the third quarter of 2024 increased to 72.1 million euros from 69.2 million euros in the prior year. This is driven primarily by the Company's disciplined focus on achieving a strong return on investment on its marketing spend. Marketing expenses for the Group decreased in the third quarter of 2024 year-on-year in relative and also slightly in absolute terms.



Quarterly revenues were approximately 1.83 billion euros, representing a year-on-year growth of 1.9% in constant currency. This revenue increase was primarily fueled by a 3.8% rise in average order value on a constant currency basis, which more than compensated for a slight anticipated decline in Group orders. Reported revenues growth was 1.4%.



Recently, the company raised adjusted EBITDA outlook for fiscal year 2024, but cut its annual revenue growth outlook.



HelloFresh has cut its annual revenue growth outlook to 1 percent to 1.7 percent on a constant currency basis, from 2 percent to 8 percent guided earlier. But the company raised its annual adjusted EBITDA outlook to 360 million euros - 400 million euros from the prior outlook 350 million euros - 400 million euros.



