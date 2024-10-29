

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Ceconomy AG (MTAGF.PK), a consumer electronics retailer, Tuesday reported preliminary sales of 22.442 billion euros for the full year, higher than 22.242 billion euros in the previous year.



On a like-for-like basis, sales grew 4.1 percent.



Adjusted earnings before interest and taxes or adjusted EBIT for the year was towards the upper end of the guidance of 290 million euros - 310 million euros.



'With our strong performance in 2023/24, we have hit an important milestone in our Growth Plan 2025/26, which we shared at our Capital Markets Day 2023,' said Karsten Wildberger, CEO of Ceconomy.



