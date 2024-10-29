Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2024) - Ynvisible Interactive Inc. (TSXV: YNV) (FSE: 1XNA) (OTCQB: YNVYF) (the "Company" or "Ynvisible"), a leading provider of printed e-paper display products, is pleased to announce that it is expanding the reach of its thin, flexible, ultra-low power e-paper displays to new customers in South America. Ynvisible is partnering with the South America-based division of a global leader in medical device manufacturing, reinforcing the potential of its cutting-edge displays in advancing medical technology.

A world leading manufacturing company in the medical device space was seeking a new display solution to be integrated into one of its new products. The customer chose Ynvisible to develop a thin, flexible, ultra-low energy display that will be part of a wireless battery charger for implantable devices, indicating an "ON" state and several visual warnings. Such battery chargers can be used, for example, for implantable neurostimulators, which can be applied to a wide range of therapies.

CONCEPTUAL EXAMPLE OF A VISUAL ALERT INDICATOR

FOR MEDICAL APPLICATIONS, USING YNVISIBLE'S E-PAPER DISPLAYS

The customer has placed a first order for customized displays, for testing, integration and validation purposes. The potential for this specific application and customer can reach thousands of units annually, but can increase significantly if Ynvisible displays are adopted as the visual communication interface in other wireless battery charger products in the medical field.

This is the first time Ynvisible collaborates with a customer in South America. Ynvisible has previously announced several other developments tailored to the medical industry, demonstrating the transformative potential of its e-paper displays in this field. These applications have shown how Ynvisible's technology can be integrated into sensitive medical and pharmaceutical products, enhancing functionality, improving patient safety, and enabling new levels of precision in product monitoring and diagnostics.

"E-paper displays offer a clear, intuitive, personalized way to present information, making it more accessible and easier to understand. In the medical field, this contributes to patients' safety and wellbeing. This first collaboration with a customer in South America proves the global potential of our e-paper technology in healthcare and beyond," said Dirk Becker, Sales Manager for Ynvisible.

By incorporating ultra-low power, thin and flexible e-paper displays into different medical applications, Ynvisible is not only enhancing the functionality and user-friendliness of medical devices, but also supporting the industry's move toward more efficient and sustainable solutions.

About Ynvisible

Ynvisible is disrupting the low-cost and ultra-low-power display industry thanks to the latest advantages in sustainable electronics and roll-to-roll printing production. Ynvisible's printed e-paper displays are ideal for low-power and cost-sensitive applications, such as digital signage, smart monitoring labels for supply chain and logistics, visual indicators for medical and diagnostics, or retail labels and signage. Ynvisible has experience, know-how, and intellectual property in electrochromic materials, inks, and systems, and offers a mix of services, technology and products to brand owners developing smart objects and IoT products. Additional information on Ynvisible is available at www.ynvisible.com.

