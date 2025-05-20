Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 20, 2025) - Ynvisible Interactive Inc. (TSXV: YNV) (FSE: 1XNA) (OTCQB: YNVYF) (the "Company" or "Ynvisible"), a leader in printed e-paper display technology, is pleased to announce it received a follow-on order from a returning customer in the rapidly growing at-home medical diagnostics market. The new order, comprising more than 10,000 display units, will be used in a novel at-home diagnostic test, distinct from the application previously announced by the Company.

The e-paper displays delivered by Ynvisible will support a new generation of at-home diagnostic tests, building on the success of the initial collaboration and reaffirming Ynvisible's role as a trusted partner in delivering clarity, readability, and user-friendly information to the point-of-care diagnostics market. According to the customer's long-term projections, this new device is expected to reach more than 10 million units annually once commercialized, signaling a major growth opportunity for Ynvisible. The customer plans to launch this new product in the second half of 2026, following ongoing development and regulatory processes.

"This follow-up order for a novel application signals not just the satisfaction with our first product but also the increasing demand for reliable and cost-effective display technologies in the fast-growing at-home diagnostics market, which is worth more than USD 12 billion," said Ramin Heydarpour, CEO of Ynvisible. "We're excited to continue supporting our customer as they bring their innovative healthcare solutions to market, and we look forward to scaling with them as demand grows."

The global market for at-home diagnostic testing is expanding rapidly. In 2023, the market was valued at USD 12.73 billion, with projections estimating it will grow to USD 22.1 billion by 2030 (https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/at-home-testing-market/189935/). Several factors are driving this growth, including the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the demand for greater convenience, and technological advancements in diagnostic tools.

Ynvisible's ultra-low power, thin, flexible e-paper displays are ideally suited for disposable diagnostic tests where power constraints, readability, cost and integration flexibility are essential. These characteristics align perfectly with the evolving needs of the healthcare diagnostics market, particularly in applications designed for consumer use outside of traditional clinical settings.

Due to confidentiality agreements, Ynvisible cannot reveal the customer's name or disclose the specific design and functionalities of the product at this time. These agreements are crucial to protecting the customer's competitive advantage, reflecting the strategic value and significance of this collaboration.

Ynvisible is disrupting the low-cost and ultra-low-power display industry thanks to the latest advantages in sustainable electronics and roll-to-roll printing production. Ynvisible's printed e-paper displays are ideal for low-power and cost-sensitive applications, such as digital signage, smart monitoring labels, authenticity and security, and retail labels and signage. Ynvisible has the experience, know-how, and intellectual property in electrochromic materials, inks, and systems and offers a mix of services, materials, and technology to brand owners developing smart objects and IoT products. Additional information on Ynvisible is available at www.ynvisible.com.

