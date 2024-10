BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - FinVolution Group (FINV) Tuesday announced that AdaKami, its Indonesian financial application, has signed a funding agreement with PT Super Bank Indonesia to receive 500 billion rupiah or $32 million.



Further to the strategic agreement, Superbank will become AdaKami's funding partner in Indonesia, validating Adakami's successful strategy of transition to better-quality borrowers.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News