

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $91.1 million, or $0.60 per share. This compares with $4.7 million, or $0.03 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $185.0 million or $1.22 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.05 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.1% to $3.751 billion from $3.953 billion last year.



Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $91.1 Mln. vs. $4.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.60 vs. $0.03 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $3.751 Bln vs. $3.953 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.90 to $4.30



