

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices edged higher on Tuesday as the dollar steadied near three-month highs before the release of a string of key U.S. economic readings this week.



Spot gold rose 0.3 percent to $2,751.19 per ounce in European trade, while U.S. gold futures were up 0.3 percent at $2,763.



Trading later in the day may be impacted by reaction to the latest U.S. economic data, including reports on consumer confidence and job openings.



Reports on third quarter GDP, consumer confidence, pending home sales and manufacturing sector activity may garner investor attention as the week progresses.



The monthly jobs report as well as a report on personal income and spending that includes the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation readings could impact the outlook for the economy as well as expectations regarding how quickly the Fed will lower interest rates.



Meanwhile, traders remain apprehensive that a Donald Trump victory in the upcoming U.S. presidential election may slow global growth.



With just days to go until the election, most major polls currently show Trump locked in a tight race with Vice President Kamala Harris.



Elsewhere, the situation in the Middle East remains tense, with Hezbollah naming a new leader and an Israeli strike on a five-story building where displaced Palestinians were sheltering in northern Gaza killing at least 34 people early Tuesday.



Israel's parliament passed two laws that could seriously impede the work of the United Nations' aid agency in Gaza.



