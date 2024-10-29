EQ Inc.: EQ Works and TorStar Partner to Supercharge Rewards Program

Paymi Delivers Cash Rewards and Smarter Savings to Save.ca Members

EQ Inc. (TSXV:EQ) ("EQ Works" or the "Company"), a leader in AI and data focused software and solutions, is pleased to announce that its Paymi division has teamed up with TorStar to power the rewards platform for Save.ca to bring even greater value and savings to its members.

This partnership unlocks cash generating opportunities through Paymi's merchant platform, with additional receipt capture capabilities, to provide unparalleled money saving incentives to all Save.ca members. The collaboration perfectly complements Save.ca's popular digital coupons, flyers, email marketing activities, newsletters, and sweepstakes offering members even more value. With the additional data and insights generated from the Paymi platform, advertisers will now be able to utilize even more advanced data to drive even better results from their investments.

"We are very excited about this partnership" said Zane Mistry, General Manager of Paymi. "Our mission is to build Canada's leading cash back platform, and partnering with one of Canada's most recognizable brands not only adds tremendous credibility to our business, but also provides the opportunity to integrate hundreds of thousands of new members into our platform."

"Consumers looking to save are currently juggling apps, bookmarking shopping sites, seeking out offers and scanning receipts to earn rewards," said Brandon Grosvenor, Torstar's Chief Revenue Officer. "By bringing things together in one seamless platform, we simplify the savings process for shoppers and make it easier for brands to leverage the power of our rewards programs."

Both companies are launching the program to address customers' growing demand for convenience and efficiency in today's fast paced digital market, while also giving Canadians an opportunity to put more money back in their wallets during challenging economic times.

About Paymi

Paymi is Canada's leading cashback rewards platforms dedicated to bringing the best offers and cashback to its members. With a focus on innovation, user experience, and value, Paymi partners with top brands and retailers to offer unmatched cashback rewards in the most frictionless way, transforming everyday shopping into a rewarding experience. About Save.ca Save.ca has been a leader in digital marketing and consumer engagement for over 20 years. A comprehensive platform, Save.ca serves as a strategic partner for brands looking to amplify awareness and drive sales. Services include cashback rewards, digital coupons and flyers, dynamic email marketing, newsletters, contests, custom content and social media solutions. Consumers enjoy Save.ca's utility and integrated savings experience with offers and rewards in one convenient platform. Marketers lean into Save.ca to elevate their brand(s) and connect with consumers in a positive and meaningful way.

Peter Kanniah, Chief Financial Officer

1235 Bay Street, Suite 401 | Toronto, Ontario | M5R 3K4

SOURCE: EQ Inc.

