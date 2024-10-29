

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States has announced a new visa restriction policy that will restrict U.S. visas for any individual responsible for undermining democracy in Ghana.



Announcing this in a statement, US Secretary of of State Antony Blinken said the U.S. Government is committed to supporting and advancing democracy in Ghana and around the world.



This policy will take effect in advance of Ghana's presidential and parliamentary elections, which are scheduled to take place on December 7.



Persons who undermine democracy in Ghana - including in the lead-up to, during, and following the elections - may be found to be ineligible for visas under this policy.



The Department of State said it will implement visa restrictions for individuals who try to manipulate or rig the electoral process; use violence to intimidate, coerce or prevent people from exercising their rights to freedoms of expression, association and peaceful assembly; prevent political party representatives, voters, or members of civil society or the media from voicing their views; or engaging in any other activity designed to improperly influence the conduct or outcome of an election.



The State Department made it clear that the new visa restriction policy would apply only to specific individuals who undermine democracy and is not directed at the Ghanaian people nor the Government of Ghana.



'Ghana has achieved three decades of democratic elections and the peaceful transfer of power between parties - a record to be proud of and a model to cherish. The United States' readiness to impose visa restrictions if circumstances warrant is an example of our support for the aspirations of all Ghanaians for a peaceful, transparent, and credible electoral process that reflects the will of the people,' Blinken said.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News