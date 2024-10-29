

Ecolab (ECL) increased full year 2024 adjusted earnings per share outlook to $6.60 - $6.70 range, from prior $6.50 - $6.70 range. The company expects fourth quarter adjusted earnings per share in the $1.75 - $1.85 range.



Christophe Beck, Ecolab's CEO, said, 'We expect a strong finish to the year and with continued good momentum, we look to drive 12-15% growth in adjusted earnings per share in 2025 and beyond.'



Q3 Results:



Earnings came in at $736.5 million, or $2.58 per share. This compares with $404.0 million, or $1.41 per share, in last year's third quarter. Adjusted EPS, excluding special gains and charges and discrete tax items, was $1.83, up 19%. On average, 19 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.82, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Reported sales were $4.0 billion, up 1%. Organic sales increased 4%, for the quarter. Analysts on average had estimated $4.04 billion in revenue.



