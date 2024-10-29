Anzeige
Dienstag, 29.10.2024
Desert Gold Ventures: Diese Goldaktie ist ein TOP-Übernahmekandidat
CanCambria Energy Corp. Announces Commencement of Trading on TSX Venture Exchange Under the Symbol "CCEC"

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2024 / CanCambria Energy Corp (TSXV:CCEC) ("CanCambria" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares have begun trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "CCEC". This milestone marks CanCambria's transition into the public market, offering investors the opportunity to participate in one of Europe's most promising new energy ventures.

Entering 2025, CanCambria's primary focus will be the drilling and testing of its 100%-owned Kiskunhalas asset, a high-pressure / high temperature (HPHT) tight gas-condensate project located in the Pannonian Basin of southern Hungary. The companies recently acquired proprietary deep-basin 3D seismic survey provides a clear roadmap for full-field development. This strategic project could meaningfully reduce Hungary's reliance on imported natural gas while contributing to Europe's broader energy security goals.

Dr. Chris Cornelius, CEO and President of CanCambria, commented: "Our listing on the TSXV marks a pivotal moment for CanCambria. Finding economic quantities of hydrocarbons is a complex business, requiring the use of industry's most advanced technology, leveraging world-class expertise, and experience gained through decades of successful analog operations. I am exceptionally proud of the entire team, and look forward to bringing our vision to life at Kiskunhalus, a project which may eventually support a multi-decade tight gas development program."

Over the coming months, CanCambria's Hungarian operations group will be working closely with national and provincial authorities, as well as local landowners, to prepare initial drill-ready well locations.

About CanCambria Energy Corp
Founded by a team of industry professionals with decades of international experience, CanCambria Energy Corp was incorporated in British Columbia as a oil and natural gas exploration and production company in 2017.

For further information regarding the listing of CanCambria's shares, please refer to the Final prospectus, a copy of which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca along with additional information.

For additional inquiries, please reach out to:
Chris Cornelius PhD, C.Geol
Chairman, CEO, President and Director
Email: chris.cornelius@cancambria.com

Piet Van Assche C.Eng
Managing Director - Hungary
Email: piet.vanassche@cancambria.com

Investor Relations North America
KIN Communications Inc
604-684-6730
ccec@kincommunications.com

CAUTIONARY NOTE ON FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws and are based on expectations and projections as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, those related to the listing of CanCambria's shares on the TSX Venture Exchange, the exploration and development of the Kiskunhalas Project, and the Company's broader plans and objectives.

Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections as of the time of this press release. These statements are subject to a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company at the time, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect, and actual results could differ from those currently projected. CanCambria makes no representation that the actual results realized in the future will be the same, in whole or in part, as those presented herein. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable law.

Exploration for hydrocarbons is a speculative venture involving substantial risk. The Company's future success in exploiting and increasing its current resource base will depend on its ability to develop its current properties and its ability to discover and acquire properties or prospects capable of commercial production. However, there is no assurance that the Company's future exploration and development efforts will result in the discovery or development of additional commercial accumulations of oil and natural gas.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

SOURCE: CanCambria Energy Corp.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
