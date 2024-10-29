CanCambria Energy Corp. Announces Commencement of Trading on TSX Venture Exchange Under the Symbol "CCEC"

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2024 / CanCambria Energy Corp (TSXV:CCEC) ("CanCambria" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares have begun trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "CCEC". This milestone marks CanCambria's transition into the public market, offering investors the opportunity to participate in one of Europe's most promising new energy ventures.

Entering 2025, CanCambria's primary focus will be the drilling and testing of its 100%-owned Kiskunhalas asset, a high-pressure / high temperature (HPHT) tight gas-condensate project located in the Pannonian Basin of southern Hungary. The companies recently acquired proprietary deep-basin 3D seismic survey provides a clear roadmap for full-field development. This strategic project could meaningfully reduce Hungary's reliance on imported natural gas while contributing to Europe's broader energy security goals.

Dr. Chris Cornelius, CEO and President of CanCambria, commented: "Our listing on the TSXV marks a pivotal moment for CanCambria. Finding economic quantities of hydrocarbons is a complex business, requiring the use of industry's most advanced technology, leveraging world-class expertise, and experience gained through decades of successful analog operations. I am exceptionally proud of the entire team, and look forward to bringing our vision to life at Kiskunhalus, a project which may eventually support a multi-decade tight gas development program."

Over the coming months, CanCambria's Hungarian operations group will be working closely with national and provincial authorities, as well as local landowners, to prepare initial drill-ready well locations.

About CanCambria Energy Corp

Founded by a team of industry professionals with decades of international experience, CanCambria Energy Corp was incorporated in British Columbia as a oil and natural gas exploration and production company in 2017.

For further information regarding the listing of CanCambria's shares, please refer to the Final prospectus, a copy of which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca along with additional information.

For additional inquiries, please reach out to:

Chris Cornelius PhD, C.Geol

Chairman, CEO, President and Director

Email: chris.cornelius@cancambria.com

Piet Van Assche C.Eng

Managing Director - Hungary

Email: piet.vanassche@cancambria.com

Investor Relations North America

KIN Communications Inc

604-684-6730

ccec@kincommunications.com

