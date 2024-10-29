

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The UK Government has announced that it will invest £1 billion, or $1.3 billion, to boost bus services across the country, and extend the cap on single bus fares at £3, or $3.9.



Prime Minister Keir Starmer confirmed Monday that bus travel will be kept down at £3 at the Budget for an additional year



Funding for the current cap on bus fares had been due to expire at the end of 2024, with fares set to soar by as much as £13 for the Leeds to Scarborough route.



The government's announcement will ensure single bus fares to be capped at £3 until the end of 2025.



The cap will mean no single bus fare on routes included in the scheme will exceed £3, and routes where fares are less than £3 will only be allowed to increase by inflation in the normal way. Local authorities and Metro Mayors can also fund their own schemes to keep fares down, as is already the case in London, West Yorkshire and Manchester.



The fare cap extension comes on top of nearly £925 million, or $1200 million, invested to deliver high quality services and protect vital bus routes up and down the country.



