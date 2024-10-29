Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 29.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Desert Gold Ventures: Diese Goldaktie ist ein TOP-Übernahmekandidat
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A409DL | ISIN: US70476Q1004 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
25.10.24
22:00 Uhr
20,400 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PEARL DIVER CREDIT COMPANY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PEARL DIVER CREDIT COMPANY INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
29.10.2024 11:30 Uhr
17 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

NEW YORK and LONDON, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc. (NYSE: PDCC) (the "Company") today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Third Quarter 2024 Results

  • Net asset value per share of common stock $20.05 as of September 30, 2024.
  • NII for the period from the Company's initial public offering ("IPO") on July 18, 2024 through September 30, 2024 was $2.7 million, or $0.40 per share of common stock, comprised of $3.9 million of investment income, or $0.58 per share, and $1.2 million of expenses, or $0.18 per share.
  • For the period from July 18, 2024 through September 30, 2024, unrealized gain on investments was $0.5 million, or a gain of $0.08 per share of common stock.
  • Net income for the period from July 18, 2024 through September 30, 2024 was $3.3 million, or $0.48 per share of common stock.
  • The Company had no leverage as of September 30, 2024.
  • As of September 30, 2024:
    • The weighted average effective yield of the Company's collateralized loan obligation ("CLO") equity portfolio, based on amortized cost, was 16.33%.
  • Completed an underwritten public offering of $50.6 million at $20 per share, or 2.53 million shares.
  • As of September 30, 2024, on a look-through basis, and based on the most recent trustee reports received by such date:
    • The Company, through its CLO investments, had indirect exposure to approximately 1,200 unique corporate obligors and over 1,500 underlying loans, totaling $18.8 billion.
    • The largest look-through obligor represented 0.7% of the loans underlying the Company's CLO equity portfolio.
    • The top ten largest look-through obligors together represented 4.5% of the loans underlying the Company's CLO equity portfolio.

Conference Call
As previously announced, Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc. will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2024 results today, October 29, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 3:00pm UK time. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-407-9208 (US callers) or 1-201-493-6784 (international callers) and asking for the Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc. Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the website at https://pearldivercreditcompany.com/.

A replay of the conference call will be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call and can be accessed online on the website.

About Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc.
Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc. (NYSE: PDCC) is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to maximize its portfolio's total return, with a secondary objective of generating high current income. The Company seeks to achieve these objectives by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs collateralized by portfolios of sub-investment grade, senior secured floating-rate debt issued by a large number of distinct US companies across several industry sectors. The Company is externally managed by Pearl Diver Capital LLP. For more information, visit www.pearldivercreditcompany.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described in the prospectus and the Company's other filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

Investor Contact:
[email protected]
UK: +44 (0)20 3967 8032
US: +1 617 872 0945

SOURCE Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc.

© 2024 PR Newswire
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.