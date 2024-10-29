

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's economy bounced back in the third quarter on the back of an increase in the multinational-dominated sectors, preliminary figures from the statistical office CSO showed on Tuesday.



Gross domestic product rose a seasonally adjusted 2.0 percent sequentially in the third quarter, reversing a 1.0 percent contraction in the second quarter. Further, this was the biggest growth since the third quarter of 2022.



The latest growth was driven by an increase in the multinational-dominated sectors of industry and information and communication, the agency said.



On a yearly basis, GDP decreased at a slower pace of 1.2 percent in the third quarter versus a 4.0 percent fall in the previous quarter.



