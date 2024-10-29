Brown & Brown Insurance Services, Inc.: Brown & Brown Introduces an Exclusive Program for Law Firms With The Hanover Insurance Group

QUINCY, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2024 / Brown & Brown's Quincy office is pleased to announce that it has partnered with The Hanover Insurance Group as the exclusive distribution partner for law firms domiciled in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Rhode Island and Vermont. Launching Nov. 1, 2024, the Attorney Risk Management Solution (ARMS) program will serve firms with up to 35 lawyers, focused on providing coverage and service that meets the unique needs of their customers. In addition, the ARMS program offers professional risk management services, including a hotline dedicated to helping insureds reduce their exposure to potential claims and enhance their risk management practices.









Justin Kesner, president of Brown & Brown's Quincy office, brings a team with decades of experience in the MGU space, specializing in Lawyers Professional Liability (LPL). "We are thrilled to have an exclusive LPL product with The Hanover," commented Kesner. "Our teams collaborated to create an enhanced coverage offering, and we are confident this program will be well received by our customers and agency partners alike."

"It is incredibly exciting to form this exclusive program with Brown & Brown. This move solidifies our commitment to providing industry-leading coverage for our insureds," said Sarah Medina, president of professional liability at The Hanover. "We are confident this will allow us to further expand our footprint in the Northeast and look forward to working with Brown & Brown to establish a longstanding relationship in the region."

About Brown & Brown, Inc.

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is a leading insurance brokerage firm, delivering risk management solutions to individuals and businesses since 1939. With over 16,000 teammates and 500+ locations worldwide, we are committed to providing innovative strategies to help protect what our customers value most. For more information or to find an office near you, please visit bbrown.com.

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements relating to future results. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only Brown & Brown's current belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Brown & Brown's control. It is possible that Brown & Brown's actual results and financial condition may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and financial condition indicated in these forward-looking statements. Further information concerning Brown & Brown and its business, including factors that potentially could materially affect Brown & Brown's financial results and condition, as well as its other achievements, is contained in Brown & Brown's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements made herein are made only as of the date of this release, and Brown & Brown does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or correct any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which Brown & Brown hereafter becomes aware.



