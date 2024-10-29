Anglesey Mining Plc - Information received from statutory and specialist consultees regarding the Parys Mountain Mine Environmental Impact Assessment Scoping Report

29 October 2024

Anglesey Mining plc

("Anglesey" or "the Company")

Information received from statutory and specialist consultees regarding the

Parys Mountain Mine

Environmental Impact Assessment Scoping Report

Further to the Company's announcement on 16 August 2024, Anglesey Mining plc (AIM:AYM), is pleased to announce that it has recently received reports from statutory and specialist consultees in response to the Parys Mountain Mine Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Scoping Report. The Company is pleased to note that the responses received are broadly in line with the company's expectations.

The responses from the statutory consultees will be taken into account by the North Wales Minerals and Waste Planning Service, who assess mineral planning applications on behalf of the Isle of Anglesey County Council, for the purposes of their formal Scoping Opinion which the Company expects to be released in due course.

As previously noted, the Anglesey Mining team are committed to close collaboration with stakeholders, communities, industry and supply chain, particularly around minimising potential environmental impacts and maximising economic development opportunities for local communities.

The Scoping Report and appendices can be accessed and downloaded from the Parys Mountain section of our web site by clicking this link:

https://www.angleseymining.co.uk/environmental-impact-assessment-eia-scoping-report/

or from the Anglesey County Council and North Wales Minerals and Waste Planning Service websites by clicking the following link:

https://dogfennaucynllunio.ynysmon.llyw.cymru/PublicAccess_Live/SearchResult/RunThirdPartySearch?Folder1_Ref=SCO/2024/1&FileSystemId=PL

If you wish to submit comments through the formal scoping processes, please send your comments directly to the North Wales Minerals and Waste Planning Service.

In the meantime, if you wish to provide comments regarding the proposal to the Anglesey Mining Team directly, please address them to mail@angleseymining.co.uk with the subject "Scoping Report Comments."

Rob Marsden, CEO of Anglesey Mining, commented: "We encourage stakeholders to comment and ask questions, so that a highly considered EIA submission can be made. [We also welcome the opportunity to engage constructively with the North Wales Minerals and Waste Planning Service as it progresses with the Scoping Opinion.] The objective of Anglesey Mining is to make a planning application, that when enacted, will be seen to provide economic returns to investors, job opportunities, mitigation of the impacts to the environment and enhanced respect for, and appreciation of, the mining heritage of Parys Mountain, thus earning us a social licence to operate."

About Anglesey Mining plc:

Anglesey Mining is traded on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange and currently has 461,593,017 ordinary shares in issue.

Anglesey is developing the 100% owned Parys Mountain Cu-Zn-Pb-Ag-Au VMS deposit in North Wales, UK with a reported resource of 5.3 million tonnes at over 4.0% combined base metals in the Measured and Indicated categories and 10.8 million tonnes at over 2.5% combined base metals in the Inferred category.



Anglesey also holds a 49.75% interest in the Grängesberg iron ore project in Sweden and 12% of Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited, which through its 52% owned subsidiaries, is engaged in the exploration and development of direct shipping iron ore deposits in Labrador and Quebec.

