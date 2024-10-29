KRUK S.A.: Interim reports 3Q 2024

Interim reports 3Q 2024
The Management Board of KRUK S. A. publishes KRUK Group's report for the period January 1st- September 30th 2024, issued on October 29th 2024.
The report consists of three parts:
- KRUK Group FS Q3 2024 1part
- KRUK FS Q3 2024_2part
- KRUK's Q3 2024 additional information_3part.
Financial highlights
|Financial highlights
|PLN '000
|EUR '000
|For the period
|1 Jan-30 Sep 2024 unaudited
|1 Jan-30 Sep 2023 unaudited
|1 Jan-30 Sep 2024 unaudited
|1 Jan-30 Sep 2023 unaudited
|Revenue
|2,324,643
|1,922,754
|540,338
|420,063
|Operating profit
|1,246,785
|1,028,425
|289,802
|224,679
|Profit before tax
|957,498
|832,770
|222,560
|181,935
|Net profit attributable to owners of the Parent
|958,753
|756,833
|222,852
|165,345
|Net cash from operating activities
|95,197
|(488,437)
|22,128
|(106,709)
|Purchase of debt portfolios at prices as per agreement
|1,642,678
|1,983,806
|381,823
|433,401
|Cash recoveries
|2,601,666
|2,285,967
|604,729
|499,414
|Net cash from investing activities
|(17,421)
|(15,486)
|(4,049)
|(3,383)
|Net cash from financing activities
|(287,874)
|495,285
|(66,913)
|108,205
|Net change in cash
|(210,098)
|(8,638)
|(48,835)
|(1,887)
|Diluted earnings per share (PLN/EUR)
|46.84
|37.30
|10.89
|8.15
|Average number of shares ('000)
|19,323
|19,319
|19,323
|19,319
|Earnings per share (PLN/EUR)
|49.62
|39.18
|11.53
|8.56
|As at
|30 Sep 2024 unaudited
|31 Dec 2023
|30 Sep 2024 unaudited
|31 Dec 2023
|Total assets
|10,814,115
|9,928,505
|2,527,194
|2,283,465
|Non-current liabilities
|5,803,474
|5,385,216
|1,356,237
|1,238,550
|Current liabilities
|602,884
|752,479
|140,890
|173,063
|Equity
|4,407,757
|3,790,810
|1,030,066
|871,851
|Share capital
|19,382
|19,319
|4,529
|4,443
|Book value per ordinary share
|227.41
|196.22
|53.15
|45.13
The interim report for the third quarter has not been reviewed by the company's auditor.
Contacts
Anna Kowalczyk
tel. no.: +48 71 790 2280
e-mail: ir@kruksa.pl
Tomasz Kaluziak
tel. no.: +48 71 345 6789
e-mail: ir@kruksa.pl
About Us
KRUK Group is a leading European player in debt management sector. The company was established in 1998 and now operates in Poland, Romania, Italy, Spain, Czechia and Slovakia, as well as holds assets in Germany. KRUK is present on Warsaw Stock Exchange in Poland and is also regular issuer of bonds on Warsaw Bond Market - Catalyst.
This information is information that KRUK S.A. is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2024-10-29 17:19 CET.