KRUK S.A.: Interim reports 3Q 2024

Interim reports 3Q 2024

The Management Board of KRUK S. A. publishes KRUK Group's report for the period January 1st- September 30th 2024, issued on October 29th 2024.

The report consists of three parts:

KRUK Group FS Q3 2024 1part KRUK FS Q3 2024_2part KRUK's Q3 2024 additional information_3part.

Financial highlights

Financial highlights PLN '000 EUR '000 For the period 1 Jan-30 Sep 2024 unaudited 1 Jan-30 Sep 2023 unaudited 1 Jan-30 Sep 2024 unaudited 1 Jan-30 Sep 2023 unaudited Revenue 2,324,643 1,922,754 540,338 420,063 Operating profit 1,246,785 1,028,425 289,802 224,679 Profit before tax 957,498 832,770 222,560 181,935 Net profit attributable to owners of the Parent 958,753 756,833 222,852 165,345 Net cash from operating activities 95,197 (488,437) 22,128 (106,709) Purchase of debt portfolios at prices as per agreement 1,642,678 1,983,806 381,823 433,401 Cash recoveries 2,601,666 2,285,967 604,729 499,414 Net cash from investing activities (17,421) (15,486) (4,049) (3,383) Net cash from financing activities (287,874) 495,285 (66,913) 108,205 Net change in cash (210,098) (8,638) (48,835) (1,887) Diluted earnings per share (PLN/EUR) 46.84 37.30 10.89 8.15 Average number of shares ('000) 19,323 19,319 19,323 19,319 Earnings per share (PLN/EUR) 49.62 39.18 11.53 8.56









As at 30 Sep 2024 unaudited 31 Dec 2023 30 Sep 2024 unaudited 31 Dec 2023 Total assets 10,814,115 9,928,505 2,527,194 2,283,465 Non-current liabilities 5,803,474 5,385,216 1,356,237 1,238,550 Current liabilities 602,884 752,479 140,890 173,063 Equity 4,407,757 3,790,810 1,030,066 871,851 Share capital 19,382 19,319 4,529 4,443 Book value per ordinary share 227.41 196.22 53.15 45.13

The interim report for the third quarter has not been reviewed by the company's auditor.



Contacts

Anna Kowalczyk

tel. no.: +48 71 790 2280

e-mail: ir@kruksa.pl



Tomasz Kaluziak

tel. no.: +48 71 345 6789

e-mail: ir@kruksa.pl

About Us

KRUK Group is a leading European player in debt management sector. The company was established in 1998 and now operates in Poland, Romania, Italy, Spain, Czechia and Slovakia, as well as holds assets in Germany. KRUK is present on Warsaw Stock Exchange in Poland and is also regular issuer of bonds on Warsaw Bond Market - Catalyst.

This information is information that KRUK S.A. is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2024-10-29 17:19 CET.