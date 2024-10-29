Anzeige
Dienstag, 29.10.2024
Desert Gold Ventures: Diese Goldaktie ist ein TOP-Übernahmekandidat
WKN: A1JFY4 | ISIN: PLKRK0000010
29.10.24
08:23 Uhr
29.10.2024 17:19 Uhr
KRUK S.A.: Interim reports 3Q 2024

Interim reports 3Q 2024

The Management Board of KRUK S. A. publishes KRUK Group's report for the period January 1st- September 30th 2024, issued on October 29th 2024.
The report consists of three parts:

  1. KRUK Group FS Q3 2024 1part
  2. KRUK FS Q3 2024_2part
  3. KRUK's Q3 2024 additional information_3part.

Financial highlights

Financial highlightsPLN '000EUR '000
For the period1 Jan-30 Sep 2024 unaudited1 Jan-30 Sep 2023 unaudited1 Jan-30 Sep 2024 unaudited1 Jan-30 Sep 2023 unaudited
Revenue2,324,6431,922,754540,338420,063
Operating profit1,246,7851,028,425289,802224,679
Profit before tax957,498832,770222,560181,935
Net profit attributable to owners of the Parent958,753756,833222,852165,345
Net cash from operating activities95,197(488,437)22,128(106,709)
Purchase of debt portfolios at prices as per agreement1,642,6781,983,806381,823433,401
Cash recoveries2,601,6662,285,967604,729499,414
Net cash from investing activities(17,421)(15,486)(4,049)(3,383)
Net cash from financing activities(287,874)495,285(66,913)108,205
Net change in cash(210,098)(8,638)(48,835)(1,887)
Diluted earnings per share (PLN/EUR)46.8437.3010.898.15
Average number of shares ('000)19,32319,31919,32319,319
Earnings per share (PLN/EUR)49.6239.1811.538.56





As at30 Sep 2024 unaudited31 Dec 202330 Sep 2024 unaudited31 Dec 2023
Total assets10,814,1159,928,5052,527,1942,283,465
Non-current liabilities5,803,4745,385,2161,356,2371,238,550
Current liabilities602,884752,479140,890173,063
Equity4,407,7573,790,8101,030,066871,851
Share capital19,38219,3194,5294,443
Book value per ordinary share227.41196.2253.1545.13

The interim report for the third quarter has not been reviewed by the company's auditor.

Contacts
Anna Kowalczyk
tel. no.: +48 71 790 2280
e-mail: ir@kruksa.pl

Tomasz Kaluziak
tel. no.: +48 71 345 6789
e-mail: ir@kruksa.pl
About Us
KRUK Group is a leading European player in debt management sector. The company was established in 1998 and now operates in Poland, Romania, Italy, Spain, Czechia and Slovakia, as well as holds assets in Germany. KRUK is present on Warsaw Stock Exchange in Poland and is also regular issuer of bonds on Warsaw Bond Market - Catalyst.
This information is information that KRUK S.A. is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2024-10-29 17:19 CET.

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
