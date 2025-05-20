Anzeige
WKN: A1JFY4 | ISIN: PLKRK0000010 | Ticker-Symbol: 83I
Frankfurt
20.05.25 | 08:10
92,80 Euro
+1,18 % +1,08
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
20.05.2025 14:30 Uhr
KRUK S.A.: Positive assessment of Management Board's recommendation on allocation of net profit and dividend payment

Finanznachrichten News

The Management Board of KRUK S.A. (the "Company") announces that on May 20th 2025 the Supervisory Board passed a resolution to issue a positive opinion on the Management Board's proposal regarding recommendation that the Annual General Meeting allocate the Company's 2024 net profit of PLN 1,043,380,289.24 as follows:

1. distribute as a dividend of PLN 18.00 per share to the Company's shareholders;

2. transfer the remaining to statutory reserve funds.

Contacts
Anna Kowalczyk
tel. no.: +48 71 790 2280
e-mail: ir@kruksa.pl

Tomasz Kaluziak
tel. no.: +48 71 345 6789
e-mail: ir@kruksa.pl

About Us
KRUK Group is a leading European player in debt management sector. The company was established in 1998 and now operates in Poland, Romania, Italy, Spain, Czechia and Slovakia, as well as holds assets in Germany. KRUK is present on Warsaw Stock Exchange in Poland and is also regular issuer of bonds on Warsaw Bond Market - Catalyst.

This information is information that KRUK S.A. is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-05-20 14:30 CEST.

