KRUK S.A.: Commencement of work on separation of KRUK Group's operational and investment structures

Further to Press release of January 16th 2025, on the adoption of the Strategy for 2025-2029, which provides for business growth through scaling operations, enhancing process efficiency, and pursuing digital transformation, the Management Board of KRUK S.A. (the "Company") announces that work has commenced on the separation of the Group's operational and investment structures, including the establishment of special purpose vehicles to which selected areas of business are planned to be transferred.

In the Management Board's view, the above organisational changes will support more effective implementation of the Strategy for 2025-2029.

The Company advises that the implementation of these changes, as well as their final scope, will depend on a number of factors that are partially or wholly beyond the Company's control, including the obtaining of various opinions and administrative decisions, as well as regulatory approvals, including from the Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF), and corporate approvals, including from the General Meeting.

About Us

KRUK Group is a leading European player in debt management sector. The company was established in 1998 and now operates in Poland, Romania, Italy, Spain, France, Czechia and Slovakia. KRUK is present on Warsaw Stock Exchange in Poland and is also regular issuer of bonds on Warsaw Bond Market - Catalyst.

2026-01-21 10:37 CET.