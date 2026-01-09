KRUK S.A.: Expenditure on and recoveries from debt portfolios

In line with the adopted disclosure policy, KRUK S.A. (KRUK, the Company) discloses the amount of expenditure on and recoveries from the management of debt portfolios purchased by the KRUK Group.
Q4 2025
|The nominal value of debt portfolios purchased by the Group
|Q4 2025
|Q4 2024
|change
|PLN 3 615m
|PLN 5 424m
|-33%
|The expenditure on debt portfolios purchased by the Group
|Q4 2025
|Q4 2024
|change
|PLN 796m
|PLN 1 185m
|-33%
|The recoveries from the management of debt portfolios purchased by the Group
|Q4 2025
|Q4 2024
|change
|PLN 999m
|PLN 935m
|+7%
|Deviation between actual and projected recoveries*
|Q4 2025
4%
Y 2025
Contacts
About Us
This information is information that KRUK S.A. is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-01-09 15:35 CET.
© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Sie erhalten auf FinanzNachrichten.de kostenlose Realtime-Aktienkurse von und .
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.