WKN: A1JFY4 | ISIN: PLKRK0000010 | Ticker-Symbol: 83I
Stuttgart
09.01.26 | 15:47
118,95 Euro
-0,54 % -0,65
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
KRUK SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KRUK SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
116,60121,5516:46
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.01.2026 15:35 Uhr
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

KRUK S.A.: Expenditure on and recoveries from debt portfolios

In line with the adopted disclosure policy, KRUK S.A. (KRUK, the Company) discloses the amount of expenditure on and recoveries from the management of debt portfolios purchased by the KRUK Group.

Q4 2025

The nominal value of debt portfolios purchased by the Group
Q4 2025Q4 2024change
PLN 3 615mPLN 5 424m-33%
The expenditure on debt portfolios purchased by the Group
Q4 2025Q4 2024change
PLN 796mPLN 1 185m-33%
The recoveries from the management of debt portfolios purchased by the Group
Q4 2025Q4 2024change
PLN 999mPLN 935m+7%
Deviation between actual and projected recoveries*
Q4 2025
4%



Y 2025

The nominal value of debt portfolios purchased by the Group
Y 2025Y 2024change
PLN 10 052mPLN 14 607m-31%
The expenditure on debt portfolios purchased by the Group
Y 2025Y 2024Change
PLN 2 223mPLN 2 828m-21%
The recoveries from the management of debt portfolios purchased by the Group
Y 2025Y 2024change
PLN 3 920mPLN 3 536m+11%


**Percentage deviation between actual and projected recoveries determined as the ratio of deviation between actual and projected recoveries'* to the difference between 'actual recoveries' and 'deviation between actual and projected recoveries'*.
The finally determined financial results for Q4 2025 will be disclosed in the report of the KRUK Group for Q4 2025, scheduled for issue on February 26th 2026.

Contacts
tel. no.: +48 71 790 2280

tel. no.: +48 71 345 6789
e-mail: ir@kruksa.pl

About Us
KRUK Group is a leading European player in debt management sector. The company was established in 1998 and now operates in Poland, Romania, Italy, Spain, Czechia and Slovakia, as well as holds assets in Germany. KRUK is present on Warsaw Stock Exchange in Poland and is also regular issuer of bonds on Warsaw Bond Market - Catalyst.

This information is information that KRUK S.A. is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-01-09 15:35 CET.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
