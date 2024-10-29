Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2024) - Military Metals Corp. (CSE: MILI) (OTC Pink: MILIF) (FSE: QN90) (the "Company" or "Military") is pleased to announce that its common shares (the "Shares") have been approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market effective tomorrow.

On December 7, 2023 the Shares of the Company began to trade on the OTC Pinks. Subsequently, the Company successfully completed a change of business transaction to a mineral exploration company. As of October 30, 2024, the Company's Shares will be posted to trade on the OTCQB under the ticker symbol 'MILIF'. The Company's Shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "MILI" and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "QN90".



Scott Eldridge, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "Posting the common shares of Military Metals on the OTCQB provides easier access for US institutions and retail investors. In addition, the OTCQB listing is anticipated to enhance liquidity and broaden the Company's shareholder base."

The US listing gives US investors easier access to transact Military's shares and investors can find real-time quotes and market information for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The Company is also pleased to announce the engagement of Adam Giddens as an Advisor. Mr. Giddens is a former Chief Executive Officer of the Company and was recently a director until August 15, 2024 and returns to provide continued business support to Military Metals Corp.

About Military Metals Corp.

The Company is a British Columbia-based mineral exploration company that is primarily engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties with a focus on critical minerals such as copper and antimony, as well as gold.

This news release contains "forward-looking information." Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements related to the completion of the posting of the Shares on the OTCQB as of October 30, 2024. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this news release. These include general business, economic, political and social uncertainties. Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company's public filings under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances, management's estimates or opinions should change, except as required by securities legislation. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/228215

SOURCE: Military Metals Corp.