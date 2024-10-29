

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A study found that prenatal exposure to cannabis could negatively affect the thinking skills and behaviors of children.



Published in JAMA Pediatrics, the study led by Nationwide Children's Hospital researchers, focused on preschool-aged children and their mothers who used cannabis while they were pregnant.



'Although cannabis is a natural product, there are still many risks to using it during pregnancy,' said lead author Sarah Keim, principal investigator in the Center for Biobehavioral Health at Nationwide Children's.



'Some women may turn to cannabis to help deal with some common issues of pregnancy including nausea, sleep problems and stress. This is not recommended. Consulting with a health care provider to find safer options to help with these issues during pregnancy is important.'



During the study, the researchers used multiple assessments including asking the parents about their child's behaviors. They also focused on measurement of skills related to impulse control, paying attention, solving problems, and managing emotions in preschool-aged children.



'Our findings were not surprising - they actually confirm and expand on longstanding evidence from previous research,' said Dr. Keim.



'With our more contemporary and diverse sample of women and children, and with much higher potency of cannabis now than in past decades, this study validates previous research and supports existing clinical recommendations for patients.'



The researchers found that the children who ingested cannabis through their mothers had poorer impulse control, ability to pay attention, ability to plan and more aggressive behavior.



The American Academy of Pediatrics and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists strongly advise pregnant women not to consume cannabis for the sake of their health as well as that of their children.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News