

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices moved to a new record high on Tuesday as investors looked ahead to a slew of key economic data for more clarity about the Federal Reserve's rate decision due next week.



A somewhat sluggish dollar supported gold prices. The dollar index, which remained weak in Asian and European sessions, edged higher in the U.S. session. After rising to 104.64, the index dropped to 104.40, up just marginally from Monday's close.



The Labor Department's monthly jobs report and the Federal Reserve's preferred readings on inflation are in focus.



In economic releases today, data from the Labor Department showed job openings in the U.S. fell to 7.44 million in September from a downwardly revised 7.86 million in August. Economists expected job openings to edge down to 7.99 million from the 8.04 million originally reported for the previous month.



A report from the Conference Board said the consumer confidence index surged to 108.7 in October after tumbling to a revised 99.2 in September.



Gold futures for October closed up $25.50 or about 0.93% at 2,768.40 an ounce, marking the largest rise in dollar, as well as percentage terms, in more than two weeks.



Silver futures for October settled at $34.269 an ounce, gaining $0.439 or about 1.3%, while Copper futures for November dropped to $4.3350 per pound, down $0.0015 or 0.03% from the previous close.



