

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - DaVita Inc. (DVA) announced a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $214.69 million, or $2.50 per share. This compares with $246.63 million, or $2.62 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, DaVita Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $222 million or $2.59 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.73 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.5% to $3.263 billion from $3.121 billion last year.



DaVita Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $214.69 Mln. vs. $246.63 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.50 vs. $2.62 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $3.263 Bln vs. $3.121 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $9.25 - $10.05



