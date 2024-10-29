Raising 2024 guidance amid continuing strong efficiencies and enhanced profitability.

Third Quarter 2024 Highlights

Raising 2024 Guidance (Excluding Legal Recovery): Adjusted EPS: $0.88-$0.94; Adjusted EBITDA: $45-$47 million; Free Cash Flow: $35-$37 million, including legal recoveries and Lakehurst, NJ land sale.

Adjusted EPS: $0.88-$0.94; Adjusted EBITDA: $45-$47 million; Free Cash Flow: $35-$37 million, including legal recoveries and Lakehurst, NJ land sale. Sustained Margin Growth: Achieved third consecutive quarter of Adjusted EBITDA margin growth, reaching 14.8%, demonstrating ongoing operational efficiency improvements.

Achieved third consecutive quarter of Adjusted EBITDA margin growth, reaching 14.8%, demonstrating ongoing operational efficiency improvements. Land Sale: Sold Lakehurst, NJ property in Q3, recognized profit and receivables impact. Cash proceeds of $7.3 million to be reflected in Q4, banked in early October.

Sold Lakehurst, NJ property in Q3, recognized profit and receivables impact. Cash proceeds of $7.3 million to be reflected in Q4, banked in early October. Strategic Review: Sale of the Graphic Arts business is progressing and currently expected to close in H1 2025.

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE: LXFR) ("Luxfer" or the "Company"), a global industrial company innovating niche applications in materials engineering, today announced financial results for the third quarter 2024, ended September 30, 2024.

Conference call information

Luxfer will conduct an investor teleconference at 8:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday October 30, 2024. Investors can access this conference via any of the following:

Webcast: Accessible by clicking on this link Luxfer Q3 2024 Earnings

Live Telephone: Call 800-579-2543 within the U.S. or +1 785-424-1789 outside the U.S. Please join the call at least 15 minutes before the start time (Conference ID:LXFRQ324).

Webcast Replay: Available on Luxfer's website beginning at approximately 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on October 30, 2024.

Telephone Replay: Call 800-839-7406 within the U.S. or +1 402-220-6065 outside the U.S. (for both U.S. and outside the U.S. access code is 6639).

Presentation Material: Earnings presentation material and podcasts can be accessed through the Investors portion of the Company's website at luxfer.com under Quarterly Reports and Presentations.

Contacts:

Kevin Cornelius Grant

Vice President of Investor Relations and Business Development

Kevin.Grant@luxfer.com