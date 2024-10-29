

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $26.3 billion, or $2.12 per share. This compares with $19.7 billion, or $1.55 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.85 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.1% to $88.268 billion from $76.693 billion last year.



Alphabet Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $26.3 Bln. vs. $19.7 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.12 vs. $1.55 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $88.268 Bln vs. $76.693 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News