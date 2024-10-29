Anzeige
The PNC Financial Services Group: Building Trust: Next Steps in Your Ladder of Success

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2024 / As the first chemical officer to serve as the Army inspector general, Lieutenant General Leslie C. Smith is widely respected for his approach to leadership rooted in the Army's core values. Drawing from nearly 40 years of experience leading complex organizations and commanding military operations, Lieutenant General Smith will share what it means to be a fearless and compassionate servant leader. Gain invaluable insights on decision-making, risk management and accountability.

Join PNC for this special event honoring Veterans Day and Military Family Month.

Wednesday, November 20, 2024

1-2 PM ET | 12 CT | 11 MT | 10 PT

REGISTER NOW

Presenter

Lieutenant General (LTG) Leslie C. Smith, US Army (retired) currently serves as the Vice President for Leadership and Education, Association of the United States Army, the Carter Chair for leadership at Parker College of Business - Georgia Southern University, director on several corporate boards and the CEO for LV Smith consulting Group LLC. LTG Smith received his commission from Georgia Southern University (GSU) in 1983 as a Field Artillery Officer. In 1985, he graduated from GSU with a bachelor's degree in accounting and as a distinguished military graduate and branched as a Chemical Officer.

LTG Smith's final assignment on active duty from 2018 to 2021 was as The Inspector General, Office of the Secretary of the Army, the first Chemical officer to serve in that position. As a general officer his assignments included the 25th Chief of Chemical and Commandant of the United States Army Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear School, Commanding General 20th Support Command (CBRNE) (responsible for leading Explosive Ordnance disposal and CBRN Soldiers in 15 states and 3-5 countries, the commanding general the United States Maneuver Support Center of Excellence and Fort Leonard Wood, the first chemical officer to do so.

LTG Smith holds a Master of Science degree in administration from Central Michigan University and a Master of Arts degree in national security strategy from the National Defense University. He is married to Vanedra, they have two grown daughters one serving as an art director in Austin and the other who is 2018 GA southern graduate and graduated in May 2024 from Howard Medical school.

Opening Remarks

Stacy M. Juchno is executive vice president and the general auditor for The PNC Financial Services Group. She is responsible for all aspects of the internal audit function providing assurance on the effectiveness of PNC's risk management, control and governance processes to the audit committee and board of directors. Juchno is the executive leader of the PNC Military Employee Business Resource Group and a member of the PNC Foundation board of directors.

Juchno serves on the board of directors and finance committee of the Veterans Leadership Program. She is the vice chair on the board of directors of the United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania and is on the United way Women's Leadership Executive Council. She services on the American Heart Association Heart Walk Executive Leadership Team and is the co-chair of Executive with Hearts. In addition, Juchno serves on the advisory council for the Humane Animal Rescue and serves as the chair of the Finance and Audit Committee, as well as the board of trustees at Gannon University.

Juchno is a certified public accountant and a graduate of Gannon University (Erie, PA).

Moderator

Ryan Smalley is an executive vice president and Chief Operational Risk Officer at The PNC Financial Services Group. As a risk domain leader within Independent Risk Management, he is accountable for oversight and challenge of operational risks across the enterprise.

In his previous role, Smalley served as PNC's Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) and PNC Technology's first line risk executive. Prior to joining PNC in 2011, Smalley spent 6 years within the Federal sector of IBM's Global Business Services supporting the Central Intelligence Agency and the National Geo-spatial Intelligence Agency among others. Previously, he served over ten years as a Naval helicopter pilot including a tour in Iraq and a counter-narcotics tour with Special Operations in Central America.

Smalley is an adjunct professor at Carnegie Mellon University's Heinz college where he teaches courses on IT processes, business leadership, and enterprise architecture. He earned an MBA degree at Georgetown University, and an undergraduate degree from the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD.

Closing Remarks

John Urban is a vice president and Business Strategy and Analytics Senior Manager at the PNC Financial Services Group. He leads a team focused on strategic and process improvement initiatives within PNC Private Bank. Urban also serves as President for PNC's largest Military Employee Business Resource Group chapter.

In a previous role Urban acted as Program Manager within PNC's Technology and Innovation organization, supporting PNC's adoption of Agile practices. Prior to joining PNC in 2016, Urban served ten years as a Marine Corps infantry officer. His service included two overseas deployments to Afghanistan.

Urban is a graduate of The George Washington University in Washington, D.C.

Lieutenant General Leslie C. Smith US Army (retired)

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from The PNC Financial Services Group on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: The PNC Financial Services Group
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/pnc-financial-services-group
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: The PNC Financial Services Group



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
