

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) reported earnings for third quarter that missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $419 million, or $0.73 per share. This compares with $421 million, or $0.73 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, FirstEnergy Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $0.85 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.90 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.7% to $3.7 billion from $3.5 billion last year.



FirstEnergy Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $419 Mln. vs. $421 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.73 vs. $0.73 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $3.7 Bln vs. $3.5 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.61 to $2.71



