

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - IDEX Corp. (IEX) released a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $119.1 million, or $1.57 per share. This compares with $209.1 million, or $2.75 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, IDEX Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $144.1 million or $1.90 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.88 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.6% to $798.2 million from $793.4 million last year.



IDEX Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $119.1 Mln. vs. $209.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.57 vs. $2.75 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $798.2 Mln vs. $793.4 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.85 - $7.90



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News