

TEMPE (dpa-AFX) - First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $312.96 million, or $2.91 per share. This compares with $268.40 million, or $2.50 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.09 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.8% to $887.67 million from $801.09 million last year.



First Solar, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $312.96 Mln. vs. $268.40 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.91 vs. $2.50 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $887.67 Mln vs. $801.09 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $13.00 - $13.50 Full year revenue guidance: $4.10 - $4.25 Bln



