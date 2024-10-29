

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stryker Corp. (SYK) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $834 million, or $2.16 per share. This compares with $692 million, or $1.80 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Stryker Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $2.87 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.77 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.9% to $5.494 billion from $4.909 billion last year.



Stryker Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $834 Mln. vs. $692 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.16 vs. $1.80 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $5.494 Bln vs. $4.909 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $12.00 to $12.10



