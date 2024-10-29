

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR), Tuesday reported funds from operations of $388.8 million or $1.75 per share for the third quarter compared to $348.5 million or $1.69 per share last year.



Core FFO totaled $457.9 million or $2.07 a share compared to $415.8 million or $2.02 a share in previous year.



Earnings stood at $193.2 million or $0.91 per share versus $188.4 million or $0.96 per share in prior year.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $1.12 per share for the period.



Revenues increased to $824.8 million from $748.03 million last year.



Looking forward, the company expects Core FFO of $8 to $8.15 per share for the full year 2024.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News