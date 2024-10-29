

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for O-I Glass, Inc. (OI):



Earnings: -$80 million in Q3 vs. $51 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.52 in Q3 vs. $0.33 in the same period last year. Excluding items, O-I Glass, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$0.04 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.04 per share Revenue: $1.679 billion in Q3 vs. $1.743 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.70 - $0.80



