

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) released a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $853 million, or $0.63 per share. This compares with $984 million, or $0.72 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Mondelez International, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.99 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.85 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.9% to $9.204 billion from $9.029 billion last year.



Mondelez International, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $853 Mln. vs. $984 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.63 vs. $0.72 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $9.204 Bln vs. $9.029 Bln last year.



