

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A fungus, which is deadly for bats, has been detected in several counties in Northern California, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife reported.



The fungus, pseudogymnoascus destructans, is responsible for white-nose syndrome, which causes bats to awaken prematurely during winter months when food and water resources are scarce, leading to starvation and dehydration.



The fungus was initially detected in Humboldt County in 2023. Later, it was also found in Sutter, Placer, Amador and Inyo counties. Moreover, certain preliminary evidence suggests its presence in San Diego and San Bernardino counties.



'While white-nose syndrome is often fatal to hibernating bats, it does not infect humans, pets, livestock or other wildlife,' the department said in a press release.



The biologists from various agencies are actively monitoring bat populations in California, which is home to 25 species of bats.



'CDFW urges people to not handle wildlife, especially dead wildlife or individuals that appear sick. If you find sick or dead bats, or notice bats acting strangely, please report your sighting,' the department urged.



'Bats flying or roosting outside during the winter is an example of noteworthy behavior that can sometimes, but not always, be associated with white-nose syndrome.'



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News