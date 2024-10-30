Novartis, the Swiss pharmaceutical giant, experienced an unexpected stock decline on Tuesday, with shares falling by approximately 3.6% to 96.21 CHF. This downturn came despite the company's impressive third-quarter results, which saw a 9% increase in revenue to $12.8 billion. The robust performance was attributed to successful medications like Kisqali, Pluvicto, and Entresto, significantly contributing to the company's growth. CEO Vas Narasimhan emphasized that the transformation into a focused pharmaceutical company is yielding positive results, as evidenced by the 10% growth at constant exchange rates.

Analysts Remain Optimistic

Despite the current stock dip, market experts maintain a positive outlook on Novartis shares. The average price target stands at 100.75 CHF, suggesting a potential upside of over 4% from current levels. Analysts project earnings per share of $7.49 for the fiscal year 2024. The unexpected share price decrease is largely attributed to profit-taking, as many investors had already anticipated favorable results. The next quarterly report, expected on January 31, 2025, may provide further insights into the company's financial trajectory and its ability to maintain this growth momentum.

