Mittwoch, 30.10.2024
Desert Gold Ventures: Diese Goldaktie ist ein TOP-Übernahmekandidat
WKN: A3EQZ1 | ISIN: CA5021541076 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
30.10.2024 01:38 Uhr
LQWD Technologies: LQWD Grants Incentive Stock Options to Key Management

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2024 / LQWD Technologies Corp. (TSXV:LQWD)(OTCQB:LQWDF) ("LQWD" or the "Company"), a leading provider of enterprise-grade transaction infrastructure and liquidity services for the Bitcoin Lightning Network, announces a corporate update that the Company has granted 500,000 stock options that are exercisable for a period of 5 years at a price of CDN$1.00 per share to various directors, officers, and staff members. The stock options will vest over a period of 12 months.

For more details about the Company, please refer to LQWD's corporate presentation and stay updated on LQWD's Lightning Network node growth or connect to the Company's nodes in real time.

About LQWD Technologies Corp.

LQWD is a Canadian-based, publicly traded company focused on expanding Lightning Network transaction infrastructure to enable instant, low-cost, internet-powered payments. The Company is committed to delivering enterprise-ready solutions for open payments at scale using the Lightning Network.

For further information:

Ashley Garnot, Director
Phone: 1.604.669.0912
Email: ashley@lqwd.money
Website: www.lqwdtech.com
Twitter: @LQWDTech

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the Company's business plans and the outlook of the Company's industry. Although the Company believes, considering the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements in this release are made as of the date of this release and the Company assumes no responsibility to update them or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: LQWD Technologies



