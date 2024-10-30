LQWD Technologies: LQWD Grants Incentive Stock Options to Key Management

LQWD Technologies Corp. (TSXV:LQWD)(OTCQB:LQWDF) ("LQWD" or the "Company"), a leading provider of enterprise-grade transaction infrastructure and liquidity services for the Bitcoin Lightning Network, announces a corporate update that the Company has granted 500,000 stock options that are exercisable for a period of 5 years at a price of CDN$1.00 per share to various directors, officers, and staff members. The stock options will vest over a period of 12 months.

About LQWD Technologies Corp.

LQWD is a Canadian-based, publicly traded company focused on expanding Lightning Network transaction infrastructure to enable instant, low-cost, internet-powered payments. The Company is committed to delivering enterprise-ready solutions for open payments at scale using the Lightning Network.

