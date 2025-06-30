Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2025) - LQWD Technologies Corp. (TSXV: LQWD) (OTCQX: LQWDF) ("LQWD" or the "Company"), a Canadian-based Bitcoin treasury and provider of enterprise-grade solutions for the Bitcoin Lightning Network, announces that Mr. Alex Guidi has resigned from the Company's Board of Directors.

"On behalf of the Board, I would like to sincerely thank and acknowledge Alex for his significant contributions," said Shone Anstey, CEO of LQWD. "We were fortunate to benefit from Alex's extensive corporate and financial expertise, as well as his infectious enthusiasm. He played a pivotal role in helping LQWD navigate a critical early phase and was instrumental in providing needed capital during our startup journey."

"Today, with LQWD firmly established in the Bitcoin LN space and now surrounded by top-tier Bitcoin experts, the time is right for me to step aside," Alex Guidi commented. "I have full confidence in the experienced and passionate LQWD team to drive this Company forward. It has been an absolute pleasure working with them, and I wish the entire team continued success."

LQWD is a Canadian-domiciled public company with offices in Vancouver, Canada, and Lugano, Switzerland. The Company is audited and publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol LQWD, and on the OTCQX Market in the United States under the symbol LQWDF.

About LQWD Technologies Corp.

LQWD Technologies Corp. is advancing Bitcoin adoption through the Lightning Network - a second-layer solution that enables instant, low-cost transactions at scale. As the first public company dedicated to Lightning infrastructure, LQWD operates a network of enterprise-grade nodes designed to earn transaction fees and yield in support of network liquidity.

With a strategic Bitcoin treasury accumulation mandate and infrastructure positioned for scalability, LQWD offers investors unique exposure to both the long-term appreciation of Bitcoin and the emerging potential of Lightning-based payment technology.

For more information, please visit LQWD's website and connect with the Company's Lightning Network nodes in real time.

