

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Visa (V) announced a partnership with Coinbase, a trusted platform for buying, selling, and managing cryptocurrency. The collaboration introduces convenient new services for Coinbase customers in the US and EU, including reliable and secure real-time money movement. By integrating with the Visa Direct network, Coinbase users can now deposit funds into their accounts instantly using eligible Visa debit cards.



Visa Direct facilitates quick and secure transactions, bridging the gap between traditional finance and blockchain technology while minimizing waiting times for fund availability.



With this new functionality, Coinbase customers can transfer funds into their accounts in real-time using an eligible Visa debit card, purchase cryptocurrency directly with the card, and cash out funds to a bank account via an eligible Visa debit card instantly.



Additionally, Visa and Coinbase continue to offer a Coinbase Visa debit card for US customers.



