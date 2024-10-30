

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lehigh Acres, Florida-based A Tu Gusto, LLC is recalling around 7,630 pounds of frozen meat and poultry croquette products that were produced without the benefit of federal inspection and may contain undeclared allergens, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS.



The impacted product contains soy, sesame seed and wheat, known allergens, which are not declared on the product label.



The recall involves 32-Oz. boxes containing A Tu Gusto Paladar branded Pollo (CHICKEN) Croquetas, Chorizo (SAUSAGE) Croquetas, Pescado (FISH) Croquetas, as well as Jamon (HAM) Croquetas, regardless of expiration date.



The recalled frozen meat and poultry items were produced between April and October of 2024 and have a shelf life of 6 months. These items were shipped to a distributor, retail stores and restaurants in Florida and Texas.



The agency noted that the impacted products bear a USDA mark of inspection, containing the establishment number 'EST. 11154,' which was wrongly used by the recalling firm. The plant associated with '11154' had no knowledge it was being used by the recalling firm.



The recall was initiated after the FSIS discovered the issue during surveillance activities at a retailer, and observed labeling irregularities. As per the probe, the items were produced at a facility that does not have a grant of inspection and contained allergens not declared on the product label. Therefore, the items were produced without the benefit of FSIS inspection and are mislabeled.



However, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products so far.



Over concern that some product may be in restaurants, retailers' and consumers' freezers, the FSIS urged the byuers of these products not to consume them, and to throw away.



