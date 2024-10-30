Gurit Holding AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Quarter Results
Zurich, October 30, 2024 - Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Gurit (SIX Swiss Exchange: GURN) today reports unaudited net sales results for the first nine months of 2024 at CHF 315.1 million, which is a decrease of -7.3% at constant exchange rates or -10.6% in reported CHF compared to 2023. Acknowledging that wind markets do not currently meet expectations, Gurit initiated an update of its corporate strategy and is implementing measures to benefit profitably from the wind market and to rebalance its portfolio. Mitja Schulz, Chief Executive Officer of Gurit, is leaving the company. The Board of Directors has appointed Javier Perez Freije as CEO ad interim with immediate effect.
Revenues in the third quarter of 2024 were impacted across all Wind Business Units by a lower demand, as the anticipated activity increase did not fully materialize. Despite these developments and the negative impact of the strong Swiss Franc on net sales, Gurit remains in line with the provided guidance.
Wind materials achieved net sales of CHF 210.7 million for the first nine months of 2024. This represents a decrease of -6.1% at constant exchange rates compared to the first nine months of the previous year, with lower blade volumes and core kits prices on a year-over-year comparison. Gurit continued its path to maintain its market leading position with Western wind customers. Increase in market share could be agreed for 2025 with a major Western customer as part of a long-term agreement. This includes the first core kits using Gurit's newly developed Opticore technology, helping customers to optimize blade design and reduce blade weight. Structural Profiles has shipped the expected volumes from all three sites. While ongoing growth is expected for high-performing glass fiber blade root products, the carbon fiber planks market sees customers turn to China to benefit from the overcapacity-led low carbon fiber prices, impacting future market share of Western producers.
Manufacturing solutions recorded net sales of CHF 27.8 million, which represents a decline of -26.2% at constant exchange rates compared to the first nine months of the previous year. While Q3 was characterized by a low demand across all wind customers, Q4 sees a much stronger order book. Gurit could successfully secure a long-term contract for molds and equipment with a turbine OEM, which will ensure a stable revenue stream for the new plant in Chennai and strengthen the position in the Indian wind market.
Marine and industrial reported net sales of CHF 76.7 million for the first nine months of 2024. This represents a decrease of -1.5% at constant exchange rates compared to the previous-year period. After a slow first quarter, the marine markets improved as anticipated throughout Q3, with good progress made in the industrial markets with PET. Compared to last year, a decline in the agriculture segment impacted Q3 revenues.
Outlook
