Zurich, May 30, 2025 - Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR Gurit (SIX Swiss Exchange: GURN) today announces that Dr. Javier Perez-Freije, Chief Financial Officer and currently acting Chief Executive Officer ad interim, will be leaving the company at the end of November 2025. Javier joined Gurit in May 2024 as CFO and took on the additional role of acting CEO ad interim by end of October 2024. His steady leadership has been key in maintaining momentum across both people and business operations. As previously communicated on April 1, 2025, a permanent CEO, Dr. Tobias Lührig, has been appointed and will commence on July 1, 2025. In the meantime, Gurit will initiate the search process for the future CFO of Gurit. The nomination will be announced in due course. The Board of Directors wishes to extend its sincere appreciation to Javier. His leadership was critical during a transformative period, particularly in the successful execution of the right-sizing efforts and the pivot to its new strategic direction. The Board of Directors thanks Javier for his service and dedication and wishes him continued success in his future endeavors. About Gurit

The subsidiaries of Gurit Holding AG, Wattwil/Switzerland, (SIX Swiss Exchange: GURN) are specialized in the development and manufacture of advanced composite materials, composite tooling equipment and core kitting services. The product range comprises structural core materials, structural profiles, prepregs, formulated products such as adhesives and resins as well as structural composite engineering. Gurit supplies global growth markets such as the wind turbine industry, marine, building and many more. Gurit operates production sites and offices in Australia, Canada, China, Denmark, Ecuador, India, Mexico, New Zealand, Poland, Spain, Switzerland, United Kingdom, and the United States.

www.gurit.com Gurit Group Communications Phone: +41 44 316 15 50, e-mail: investor (at) gurit.com All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law. Forward-looking statements:

To the extent that this announcement contains forward-looking statements, such statements are based on assumptions, planning and forecasts at the time of publication of this announcement. Forward-looking statements always involve uncertainties. Business and economic risks and developments, the conduct of competitors, political decisions and other factors may cause the actual results to be materially different from the assumptions, planning and forecasts at the time of publication of this announcement. Therefore, Gurit Holding AG does not assume any responsibility relating to forward-looking statements contained in this announcement.

