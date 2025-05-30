Gurit Holding AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Zurich, May 30, 2025 - Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Gurit (SIX Swiss Exchange: GURN) today announces that Dr. Javier Perez-Freije, Chief Financial Officer and currently acting Chief Executive Officer ad interim, will be leaving the company at the end of November 2025.
Javier joined Gurit in May 2024 as CFO and took on the additional role of acting CEO ad interim by end of October 2024. His steady leadership has been key in maintaining momentum across both people and business operations.
As previously communicated on April 1, 2025, a permanent CEO, Dr. Tobias Lührig, has been appointed and will commence on July 1, 2025. In the meantime, Gurit will initiate the search process for the future CFO of Gurit. The nomination will be announced in due course.
The Board of Directors wishes to extend its sincere appreciation to Javier. His leadership was critical during a transformative period, particularly in the successful execution of the right-sizing efforts and the pivot to its new strategic direction. The Board of Directors thanks Javier for his service and dedication and wishes him continued success in his future endeavors.
