Zurich, February 2, 2026 Gurit (SIX Swiss Exchange: GURN) today announced it has once again been awarded the EcoVadis Gold Medal for sustainability, marking the third consecutive year the company has received this prestigious recognition. This achievement places Gurit among the top-rated companies assessed by EcoVadis, ranking it within the 96th percentile globally. The EcoVadis assessment evaluates companies across four key areas: Environment, Ethics, Labor & Human Rights, and Sustainable Procurement. Gurit's continued success reflects the exceptional quality of its sustainability management systems and underscores its commitment to transparency across the entire value chain.



In the latest evaluation, Gurit was highly commended for its robust Environment policies and comprehensive measures, as well as the outstanding level of environmental action and certification implemented throughout its global operations. Additionally, Gurit achieved an improved score in the Labor & Human Rights category, with the depth and widespread implementation of its initiatives highlighted as significant accomplishments.



This recognition by one of the leading rating agencies is testament to the dedication and engagement of Gurit's teams worldwide, and the company's ongoing commitment to making a positive impact on both people and the planet.



More information on Gurit's sustainability strategy can be found at: www.gurit.com/sustainability .

The subsidiaries of Gurit Holding AG, Wattwil/Switzerland, (SIX Swiss Exchange: GURN) are specialized in the development and manufacture of advanced composite materials, composite tooling equipment and core kitting services. The product range comprises structural core materials, structural profiles, prepregs, formulated products such as adhesives and resins as well as structural composite engineering. Gurit supplies global growth markets such as the wind turbine industry, marine, building and many more. Gurit operates production sites and offices in Australia, Canada, China, Denmark, Ecuador, India, Mexico, New Zealand, Poland, Spain, Switzerland, United Kingdom, and the United States.

