Gurit Holding AG
/ Key word(s): Sustainability/ESG
Zurich, February 2, 2026
Gurit (SIX Swiss Exchange: GURN) today announced it has once again been awarded the EcoVadis Gold Medal for sustainability, marking the third consecutive year the company has received this prestigious recognition. This achievement places Gurit among the top-rated companies assessed by EcoVadis, ranking it within the 96th percentile globally.
The EcoVadis assessment evaluates companies across four key areas: Environment, Ethics, Labor & Human Rights, and Sustainable Procurement. Gurit's continued success reflects the exceptional quality of its sustainability management systems and underscores its commitment to transparency across the entire value chain.
About Gurit
Gurit Group Communications
Phone: +41 44 316 15 50, e-mail: investor (at) gurit.com
All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.
Forward-looking statements:
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Gurit Holding AG
|Thurgauerstrasse 54
|8050 Zurich
|Switzerland
|Internet:
|https://www.gurit.com/
|ISIN:
|CH1173567111
|Valor:
|117356711
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2269808
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2269808 02.02.2026 CET/CEST