Zurich, February 5, 2026
Gurit (SIX Swiss Exchange: GURN) today announced that it is preparing to expand its U.S. operations in anticipation of further growth in its subsea business. This development follows the multi-year subsea contract announced in September 2025 and the subsequent expansion of Gurit's operations in Australia to support that program.
