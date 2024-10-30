

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Kion Group AG (KGX.DE) released a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year



The company's earnings totaled Euro73.9 million, or Euro0.55 per share. This compares with Euro82 million, or Euro0.61 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.1% to Euro2.699 billion from Euro2.730 billion last year.



Kion Group AG earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): Euro73.9 Mln. vs. Euro82 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): Euro0.55 vs. Euro0.61 last year. -Revenue (Q3): Euro2.699 Bln vs. Euro2.730 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: €11.4 to €11.6 Bln



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News