

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Capgemini SE (CGEMY.PK), an information technology services and consulting company, Wednesday reported revenue of 5.377 billion euros for the third quarter, 1.9 percent lower than 5.480 billion euros in the same quarter a year ago.



At constant exchange rates revenue was down 1.6 percent.



Looking ahead, the company now expects full-year revenue to decline 2 percent - 2.4 percent, at constant currency, compared with 0.5 percent - 1.5 percent decline expected earlier.



