

ENDERBY (dpa-AFX) - Next Plc (NXT.L), on Wednesday, reported Q3 full-price sales were up 7.6% versus last year. This was 2.6% ahead of the company's guidance for the quarter of +5.0%.



The company attributed the strong performance to the early arrival of colder weather this year, versus an unusually warm September and early October last year.



Further, the company raised its guidance for Q4 full-price sales growth by 1.0%, to +3.5%. The improved sales in Q3 along with its forecast for Q4 add £43 million to full-price sales and £10 million to profit. Also, the company upgraded its profit guidance for the full year from £995 million to £1,005 million.



