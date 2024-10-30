

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's unemployment rate remained unchanged in September, the labor force survey results from Destatis showed on Wednesday.



The unemployment rate came in at adjusted 3.5 percent, the same as in August. The number of unemployed declined 9,000 on month to 1.55 million.



On an unadjusted basis, the unemployment rate rose to 3.3 percent from 3.0 percent last year. Nearly 1.47 million people were unemployed in September. This represented an increase of 153,000 or 11.6 percent from the last year.



Further, data showed that employment decreased for the fourth consecutive month in September. The number of persons in employment dropped 18,000 from a month ago. Employment declined by an average of 18,000 in each of the months June, July and August.



