

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (AML.L), a luxury sports car maker, Wednesday reported loss before tax of 12.2 million pounds for the third quarter, lower than 117.6 million pounds loss in the same quarter a year ago, primarily helped by growth in revenue.



Excluding one-time items, adjusted loss before tax was 10.3 million pounds, down from 123.5 million pounds loss last year.



Net loss reduced to 12.1 million pounds from 118 million pounds loss in the previous year.



Operating loss decreased to 26.7 million pounds from 52.1 million pounds loss a year ago, while adjusted operating loss or adjusted EBIT was down at 21.7 million pounds compared with 48.4 million pounds loss.



Adjusted EBITDA, or adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, was 50.7 million pounds, nearly flat with 50.5 million pounds last year.



Revenue for the quarter, however, increased to 391.6 million pounds from 362.1 million pounds in the previous year.



Looking ahead, the company said it is on track to achieve full-year guidance.



