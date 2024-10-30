

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks traded lower on Wednesday ahead of the first Labour party budget in 14 years.



U.K. Chancellor of the Exchequer will present her Autumn Budget 2024 to Parliament at 8.30 am ET.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 29 points, or 0.4 percent, at 8,190 after falling 0.8 percent in the previous session.



In corporate news, GSK shares tumbled 3.4 percent. The pharmaceutical company swung into a loss in the third quarter and lowered its 2024 vaccine sales forecast.



Standard Chartered rallied 3 percent. The lender upgraded its 2024 income guidance after profits in the third quarter beat market estimates.



Miner Glencore added 1.7 percent as it maintained production forecast for the current year.



Retail bellwether Next gained 1.6 percent after raising outlook for third time in three months.



